Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7
Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7
Crime

FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
7th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brendon Jeffery Cash

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry leader urges CQ landholders to challenge valuations

        Premium Content Industry leader urges CQ landholders to challenge valuations

        News About 261,000 landowners across 25 council areas have been issued new land valuations, which could result in higher council rates and rent.

        COVID lockdown impacts auction of massive acreage

        Premium Content COVID lockdown impacts auction of massive acreage

        Property The 100 acre Capricorn Coast property is on the market for $969,000.

        $67K to power up CQ not for profits

        Premium Content $67K to power up CQ not for profits

        News A Central Queensland MP has announced new grants to help not for profits with...

        CQ police issue 600+ traffic infringements over Easter

        Premium Content CQ police issue 600+ traffic infringements over Easter

        Crime Nearly 400 of the infringements were for speeding.