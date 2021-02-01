Menu
Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Hayley Tewaiho Blowes

Kris Andrew Johnstone

Nikola Emma Jackson

Lauren Elizabeth Jeffrey

Victor Charles Montgomery

Claire Justina Smithers

Tyrone Marcus Gordon Hutchison

Darren John Lowmow

Jayden Andrew Deering

Jason Michael Green

Adam Richard Chiron

Jake Matthew Wilkie

Anna Katrina Goddard

Caralee Michelle Murray

Emma Frances Davidson

Todd Scott Whatley

Samuel William Fairhall

Kyle Antony Eichmann

Gary Kennedy

Nathen Leslie Saunders

Amy Rose Kemp

Brandon Jacques Planche

Corey Robert Edward Mead

Tania Gayle Pope

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, February 1

