Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Michelle Meree Morrison

Bevan Allan Steinhardt

Brendan Peter Edwards

Peter John Bulmer

Ashley Michael Purcell

Chester Junior Ivy

Sharmaine Louise Gilbert

Susan Elizabeth Goodsell

Gavin Herbert Maunder

Jessica Singleton

Margaret Verona Dunning

Garth Lindsey Hutton Nantes

Gavin John Corley

Gary Frank Erickson

Luke Thomas Couchy

Paul Christopher Coates

Michael John Davis

Kieran James Shallcross

Dillion Joshua Wood

Breeanna Maree Hannah-Ros Diefenbach

Graeme Leigh Beagley

Louise Jean Lowien

Sean Clem Malone

Robert John Nicolle

Timothy Aaron Dunn

Nicholas Neil Pratten

Keran Douglas Sandy

David Paul Simpson

Daniel Pilkington

Sean Anthony Purcell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

