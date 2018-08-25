Everything you need to know about BaconFest 2018

WITH just two weeks until Kingaroy's inaugural BaconFest, vendors, businesses and community members alike are gearing up for a rip-snorter of a time.

Over the weekend of August 24 to 26, Kingaroy is set to smoke, sizzle and swoon with all things bacon.

From food markets and kids activities to long table breakfasts and smoke-off competitions - there's something on the program for every pork-loving person.

Check out the full Kingaroy BaconFest 2018 program below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

6pm-10pm: SunPork Wine and Swine featuring Murphy's Pigs at the Town Hall

Various times: Kevin Bacon Film Festival - see Kingaroy Cinema for session times and to book tickets.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

7am-10.30am: Rail Trail Rasher's Rush - A running and cycling event along the South Burnett Rail Trail

8am-12pm: Little Piggies in the Park - A special event for pre-primary and primary aged kids at Memorial Park

10am-8pm: BaconFest Food Market - Glendon St

1pm: Miss BaconFest 2018 Pin-Up Pageant - Glendon St

Starts 5pm: SunPork Smoke-Off BBQ Competition - Glendon St

7.30pm-11pm: The Porkers featuring Cherry Divine - Kingaroy Town Hall

Various times: Kevin Bacon Film Festival - see Kingaroy Cinema for session times and to book tickets.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

7.30am-9.30am: The Long Table Breakfast - Glendon St

10am-3pm: BaconFest Food Market

4pm: SunPork Smoke-Off winners announced - The Com Pub

Various times: Kevin Bacon Film Festival - see Kingaroy Cinema for session times and to book tickets.

BACONFEST FOOD MARKET PROGRAM - SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

10am: BaconFest Food Market Opens / Kingaroy State High School Stage Band - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

10.30am: Cooking demonstration with South Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford - South Burnett Flavours Marquee

11.10am: Kingaroy BaconFest official opening - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

11.15am: Masterclass in Bacon with Grant Coleman from Manning Valley Natural Smokers - SunPork Fresh Foods Marquee

12pm: Bacon Eating Competition - Lard Lane

12.10pm: Amber Goldsmith - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

12.30pm: Masterclass in Boston Butts with Grant Coleman from Manning Valley Natural Smokers - SunPork Fresh Foods Marquee

1.10pm: Miss BaconFest 2018 Pin-Up Pageant with Bettie Butcher - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

1.30pm: Cooking demonstration with South Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford - South Burnett Flavours Marquee

2.10pm: Cherry Devine - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

2.30pm: Masterclass in Pork Ribs with Grant Coleman from Manning Valley Natural Smokers - SunPork Fresh Foods Marquee

3pm: Cooking demonstration with South Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford - South Burnett Flavours Marquee

3.10pm: Whole Hearted - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

4pm: Cooking demonstration with South Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford - South Burnett Flavours Marquee

4.10pm: Lloyd Black - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

5pm: SunPork Smoke-Off Competition starts - A round of the National Barbecue Championship Series Coordinated by the Australasian BBQ Alliance

5.10pm: SKIN n' BONE - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

6.10pm: Mr Q - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

7.10pm: RiSa - Musicians Oasis Main Stage

8pm: BaconFest Food Market concludes and Town Hall doors open for The Porkers supported by Cherry Devine

BACONFEST FOOD MARKET PROGRAM - SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

10am: BaconFest Food Market opens

11am: The Kingaroy BaconFest Bacon Olympics (because true athletes eat bacon) - Lard Lane

11.10am: RiSa - RiSa Main Stage

11.15am: Masterclass in Bacon with Grant Coleman from Manning Valley Natural Smokers - SunPork Fresh Foods Marquee

12.10pm: Peter Martini - RiSa Main Stage

12.15pm: Masterclass in Pork Ribs with Grant Coleman from Manning Valley Natural Smokers - SunPork Fresh Foods Marquee

1pm: The Big Pig Sing! (a musical event for bacon lovers) - RiSa Main Stage

1.15pm: Masterclass in Boston Butts with Grant Coleman from Manning Valley Natural Smokers - SunPork Fresh Foods Marquee

LITTLE PIGGIES IN THE PARK PROGRAM - SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

From 7am: Food vendor service commences

From 8am: All stalls open: Free and low cost games, craft, activities and competitions. 100s of prizes and give-aways including a Samsung Tablet

8am and 9.15am: Better than BaconMan: Athletic games with BaconMan

8am and 11am: I'm Not Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf: A lesson in karate by Karate 4 Kids

8.30 and 10am: Crackling Crackers demonstration: Saint Mary's Catholic College Whip-Cracking Team

9am and 10.30am: Pig-gl-ets, Wig-gle-it! Fun Dance lessons: Saint Mary's Catholic College Senior Dance Class

9.30 and 11.30am: Wee Wee Wee All the Way Home: 3 Little Pig Speed Building LEGO House Competitions

11.30am: Competitions drawn including: colouring competition, treasure hunt, piglet participation

12pm: Event concludes

RAIL TRAIL RASHER'S RUSH PROGRAM - SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

7am: Registrations for Rail Trail Rasher's Rush Cycling Event Opens - On William Street at Memorial Park

8am: Cycling Event Begins

8.30am: Registrations for Rail Trail Rasher's Rush Cycling Event Opens - On William Street at Memorial Park

9.30am: Running Event Begins

10.30am: Rail Trail Rasher's Rush Event Concludes

8am: Judges course - Judges Tent

10am: First turn in - *Pork Belly (Non GC) - Judges Tent

11am: Second turn in - Beef Ribs - Judges Tent

12pm: Third turn in - Pork Ribs - Judges Tent

1pm: Fourth turn in - Pork - Judges Tent

2pm: Fifth turn in - Chicken - Judges Tent

4pm: SunPork Smoke-Off winners announced - The Com Pub.