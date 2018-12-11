Everything you need to know about Lawyer X

The Herald Sun has fought for the right to tell the story of Lawyer X for four-and-a-half-years.

The Herald Sun has fought for the right to tell the story of Lawyer X for four-and-a-half-years.

The story of Lawyer X is the biggest legal scandal in Victoria's history and has sent shockwaves through the upper echelons of the police, judiciary and government.

Lawyer X was a police informer with the perfect cover - she was a defence lawyer acting for Melbourne's most feared gangland figures.

She's the missing piece of the Melbourne gangland war puzzle and the tactics police used to try and bring an end to the bloodshed which played out on the city's streets in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Over the past week News Corp Australia has revealed the story behind the scandal, which has triggered a Royal Commission.

While playing the role of trusted legal counsel, the lawyer - who was given the codename Informer 3838 by police - passed on her clients' secrets to detectives and worked both sides of the gangland war.

The information she passed on helped police lock up underworld figures.

The Royal Commission will look at that and whether it even led to deaths.

The high-stakes tactics used by a police force desperate to bring the gangland violence to an end could now backfire spectacularly, with hundreds of convictions for drug barons like Tony Mokbel in jeopardy.

The infamous Mokbel wig mugshot, after he was finally tracked down in Greece.

As the newspaper tried to tell the story Victoria Police repeatedly dragged the Herald Sun into the Supreme Court to block it.

After becoming a barrister in 1998, Lawyer X soon began developing contacts with drug squad detectives and gangland figures.

In 2003 senior police officer Simon Overland left the Australian Federal Police to join Victoria Police as an assistant commissioner. He established the Purana Taskforce to end the gangland war and oversaw Lawyer X's registration as a key informer.

Lawyer X says her information led to the prosecution of almost 400 criminals.

Dale was originally charged with murder but that charge was dropped in June 2010.

She acted for one of Tony Mokbel's drug cooks while she passed information onto the police about him.

Lawyer X also represented Carl Williams intermittently during the 2003-04 period for which he would be convicted of four murders - Jason Moran, Mark Mallia, Michael Marshall and Lewis Moran.

Williams was bludgeoned to death by Matthew Johnson in Barwon Prison in April, 2010, soon before Williams was expected to give evidence in the murder trial of Paul Dale.

The Royal Commission into the biggest corruption scandal in Victoria Police's history will begin early next year.

Carl Williams, with wife Roberta.