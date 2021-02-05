Menu
Robyn Haig, Shannon McDermott and Gaye Smith at the 2019 CCCI President's Cup Golf Day.
News

Ex-CCCI employee’s fraud case mentioned in Chinchilla court

Peta McEachern
4th Feb 2021 1:36 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 4:15 AM
Former employee of the Chinchilla Chamber and Commerce Inc, Gaye Kathleen Smith, who is alleged to have fraudulently obtained between $30,000 and $100,000 from the community organisation, will ask the court to make changes to her bail.

On Thursday, February 4, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Smith will be asking for a change to her bail requirements, which will be submitted to a magistrate by her lawyers at her next court mention.

The court also heard a full brief of evidence was required and would be ordered.

 

Ms Smith is alleged to have committed the following offences:

  • One charge of dishonestly obtaining property from another employee, at the value of over $30,000, but less than $100,000.
  • 32 charges of stealing by clerks or servants.
  • 31 charges of fraudulently falsifying or destroying records.
  • One charge of money laundering.

The mother remains on bail and in contact with police, while she waits for her next court date on Thursday, February 18.

 

 

 

