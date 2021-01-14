Ex-footy bad boy joins Falcons ranks in major coup

Sunshine Coast Falcons have pulled off a major coup with former NRL 200-gamer Jarrod Mullen signing on for 2021.

Mullen spent more than a decade at the Knights from 2005 to 2016 and also played for the NSW Blues during that time.

The former bad boy will begin training with the Falcons on January 18 when his four-year ban concludes.

"The Falcons are excited to give Jarrod an opportunity to play footy again," Falcons CEO Chris Flannery said.

"Jarrod's worked very hard to turn his life around over the last few years and has done everything required of him, personally and from a community perspective, to ensure that he's ready to begin training again on Monday."

The NRL banned the playmaker until 2021 after he was found guilty of taking the banned steroid Drostanolone by the league's anti-doping body.

Flannery said Mullen was eager to contribute positively to the game that he loves.

"We and the Falcons Football Club look forward to supporting him throughout the next phase of his football career," he said.

Mullen said he was excited to start training.

"I'd like to thank my family and friends for their support over the past four years and thank the Falcons for giving me this opportunity to get back on the field," Mullen said.

"I've learnt a lot about myself and faced some adversity during my time away from the game but that has only built up my resilience and I'll be using that moving forward into the season ahead with the Falcons."