Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The ex-partner of Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton has been charged over her 2012 murder. Her lifeless body was found battered in a bathtub by her shocked sister.
The ex-partner of Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton has been charged over her 2012 murder. Her lifeless body was found battered in a bathtub by her shocked sister.
Crime

Ex-partner charged over grisly bathtub murder

by Georgia Clark
21st Feb 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton's ex-partner Rodney Dempsey over her grisly 2012 murder.

The 27-year-old's body was found battered in the bathtub of her Macauley Street home by her sister.

Jenoa Sutton was murdered in 2012. Picture: NSW Police
Jenoa Sutton was murdered in 2012. Picture: NSW Police

Emergency services were called to the scene but she was declared dead upon arrival.

A forensic examination later revealed she died of a head injury and drowning.

A team of detectives launched an investigation into the death and arrested 50-year-old Rodney Dempsey at a Katoomba business yesterday.

Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton’s ex-partner Rodney Dempsey. Picture: NSW Police
Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton’s ex-partner Rodney Dempsey. Picture: NSW Police

Police say the man was Sutton's ex-partner at the time of the murder. He was previously known to police.

Dempsey, who is from Bowenfals, was taken to Katoomba Police Station and charged with murder.

He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

court crime domestic violence jenoa sutton murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        Crime After falling victim to a series of juvenile crime, one Dingo business owner is demanding a review of policy which renders Police virtually powerless to act.

        MEET THE LOCALS: All workplaces should be fun

        MEET THE LOCALS: All workplaces should be fun

        News Julia Henderson said her career change was the best thing she ever did.

        Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

        premium_icon Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

        News Learn about the candidates who have so far announced their standing.

        Mine failed to identify access to lethal area as a risk

        premium_icon Mine failed to identify access to lethal area as a risk

        News Paul McGuire died at a CQ mine after inhaling toxic air in 2014.