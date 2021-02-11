Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

The court heard Meyer lost his job as a pilot because of COVID-19.

A magistrate told a 60-year-old ex-pilot he “ought to be ashamed” after driving six times over the legal alcohol limit.

Anthony John Meyer pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving without a licence at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said that on January 1, police intercepted Meyer on Alexander Court in Gracemere, and a breath test at the police station returned a BAC of 0.244.

Meyer’s licence was suspended for that offence, but Duaringa police intercepted him again on January 13 and he recorded a BAC of 0.306.

The court heard Meyer had been unemployed since the start of 2020, having been made redundant from his work as a pilot because of COVID-19.

Solicitor Allan Grant said Meyer suffered mental health issues and had been drinking heavily.

Magistrate Gary Finger fined Meyer $2,500 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.