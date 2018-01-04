Exceeding expectations

MORANBAH Wingless Sprints racer Jack Langley returned to the track this year, after spending the past two seasons on the sidelines, closing his season with numerous wins to his name.

"I haven't raced for a couple of seasons, so I was starting back fresh this year, I had no real expectations, I just wanted to get through each race as it came,” Langley said.

"The season started off not too badly, I had a few issues the first night out, but after that I was able to put some good races together and picked up a win in my third race out and finished off the season with three wins in a row.”

From there, Langley went on to collect four feature-race wins throughout the season and multiple minor podium results, while also achieving a new career highlight when he managed to take out the North Queensland Title ahead of regular front runners David Lindsay and Steven Gravino.

He also came out on top in the North Queensland Championship point score.

Langley couldn't be more pleased with his past season performance.

"It was a really great season for us, particularly given that we haven't raced since the 2013-14 season in Victoria,” he said.

"Being able to win the feature race in my third meeting back really gave me some added confidence for the rest of the season.

"The car has also been fantastic and I think I'm starting to do the right things with it on the track.”

Langley said his partner Brooke was due to give birth to the couple's first child in April, and he would take each race meeting during the 2018 season as it came.

"Obviously that is going to take priority over my racing at first, but hopefully, if everything goes well, I would like to get racing around the middle of the year.

"I plan on working toward the Australian Championship, which is being held in Victoria, where I am originally from, at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway in the 2019 season.”