Menu
Login
News

'Exceptionally rare' tropical cyclone forms east of QLD

Melanie Plane
by
27th Sep 2018 7:22 AM

IN WHAT has been labelled an 'exceptionally rare' occurrence by Australian weather experts for this time of year, a tropical cyclone has formed well east of Australia. 

While the Australian region's tropical cyclone season doesn't start until November, Tropical Cyclone Liua formed in Fiji waters overnight. 

The storm, which is currently a category 1 and is expected to intensify to a category 2, poses no threat to Australia but is intriguing weather experts. 

Tropical cyclone forms in Fiji waters.
Tropical cyclone forms in Fiji waters.

WeatherWatch meteorologist Anthony Cornelius shared the development on social media this morning. 

"Tropical Cyclone Liua develops well east of Australia. Yes you read right, it's September and there's a tropical cyclone," Mr Cornelius said. 

"It's still outside of Australia's area of responsibility and has been named by the Fiji Met service. 

"Nonetheless, it's amazing and exceptionally rare to see a named tropical cyclone so early in the season." 

editors picks natural disaster queensland weather tropical cyclone weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Riding to raise funds for cancer

    Riding to raise funds for cancer

    News Central Highlands boy is determined to ride his bike 100km through rough terrain to raise funds for children's cancer.

    Water safety a priority for authorities

    Water safety a priority for authorities

    News Weekend blitz by the water police in Central Highlands

    Battle against the clock

    Battle against the clock

    News Emerald Seals dive into season

    Little splash of colour

    Little splash of colour

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project has brought colour to the community.

    Local Partners