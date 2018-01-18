Excited for first day

BACK TO SCHOOL: Twin brothers Sammuel and Alister Sanson are excited to start Year 1 at Denison State School next week.

Aden Stokes

THE first day of school is just around the corner and, while some kids may not want the holidays to end, twin brothers Sammuel and Alister Sanson couldn't be more excited.

Sammuel and Alister are attending Denison State School on Monday and will be making the big jump from Prep to Year 1, but they aren't nervous in the slightest.

"I am very excited to be starting grade one and I am keen to play some sport and learn maths,” Sammuel said.

"I love playing football and would like to try out for the school team. Running around and grabbing the ball is so much fun.”

Alister agreed and said he too was excited to play some sport and learn maths.

Both brothers can't wait for the holidays to end so they can go back and see all their friends and make new ones.

The boys' mother Alicia Sanson hopes they they are ready for the big change they are about to experience.

"Prep was all fun and play, I don't know if they are aware that it's going to be more a lot more serious in grade one,” she said.

She was shocked to hear the boys were both excited to learn maths.

"They both love building Lego and doing creative stuff, I didn't know they loved doing math so much,” she said.

"They are also looking forward to doing some swimming this year, because last year in Prep they didn't do any.

"I think they are most excited to catch up and hang out with all their friends though.”

Sammuel and Alister's mother is blessed both boys are keen to go back to school.

"Last year they barely missed a day of school, the only time they didn't go was when we went to Samoa for a wedding,” she said

"I remember when I took them to kindy, they were super excited, while there were some other kids there crying and didn't want to be there.

"They were really loving school last year, so hopefully it will stay the same.

"It's been lovely to spend time with them, but they are ready to go back, plus it'll be good to get them away from the PlayStation.”