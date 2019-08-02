Excited for upcoming camps
Dingo State School news:
Busy term ahead
AN EAGER cohort of 12 Kindy students join our current enrolment of 53 students in Prep to Year 6 five days a fortnight.
Therefore, it's an extremely busy term ahead for all students at Dingo State School.
NAIDOC Week
WEEK one saw a celebration of NAIDOC Week in our lower school with students using symbols to write their own Dreamtime story.
Just last week, the Kindy class made lemonade after a child brought in an abundance of bush lemons from their family property.
We also used those lemons to create artworks which has also led to the students wanting to make other recipes.
Celebrating 100 days
LAST week, we celebrated 100 days of learning for the Prep students.
We completed activities such as lacing strings with 100 items, testing how much physical activity we could complete in 100 seconds and making 100 day crowns.
The students received a certificate to remember this milestone.
Drama workshop
OUR students are extremely excited to have a return visit from Colette Anderson, who is conducting a drama workshop followed by a stand-up comedy show for the community on Saturday, August 3 called Bitter with a Twist. Come join us for a fabulous night.
School camps
YEAR 4-6 students travel to Sydney and Canberra in September for their school trip.
Here are some thoughts from our students:
Jethro Crane: I'm most excited about the Royal Australian Mint because we learned that is was opened in 1965 by the Queen's husband the Duke of Edinburgh.
Shaniya Corrie: I am very excited to visit the National Museum to see Phar Lap's heart.
Bridie Smith: I can't wait to see where the Prime Minister works at Parliament House and to visit the War Memorial in Canberra.
James Wiskar: I'm super excited to see the Sydney Harbour Bridge and to go indoor rock climbing.