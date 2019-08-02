Excited for upcoming camps

TELLING STORIES: Blair Rea and Brayden Barlow along with Temprance Saunders and Shania Bradford create Dreamtime stories with symbols.

Dingo State School news:

Busy term ahead

AN EAGER cohort of 12 Kindy students join our current enrolment of 53 students in Prep to Year 6 five days a fortnight.

Kindy champions Zarah Bolton, Selena Bradford and Shania Bradford. Contributed

Therefore, it's an extremely busy term ahead for all students at Dingo State School.

NAIDOC Week

WEEK one saw a celebration of NAIDOC Week in our lower school with students using symbols to write their own Dreamtime story.

Just last week, the Kindy class made lemonade after a child brought in an abundance of bush lemons from their family property.

Kindy students make lemonade from scratch with their teacher Mrs Allison McLaughlin. Contributed

We also used those lemons to create artworks which has also led to the students wanting to make other recipes.

Celebrating 100 days

LAST week, we celebrated 100 days of learning for the Prep students.

We completed activities such as lacing strings with 100 items, testing how much physical activity we could complete in 100 seconds and making 100 day crowns.

Prep students Willow Woodard, Levi Cocks, Slate Barlow, Blair Rea, Brayden Barlow, Archie McLaughlin and Ali Murray. Contributed

The students received a certificate to remember this milestone.

Drama workshop

OUR students are extremely excited to have a return visit from Colette Anderson, who is conducting a drama workshop followed by a stand-up comedy show for the community on Saturday, August 3 called Bitter with a Twist. Come join us for a fabulous night.

Hank Woodard and Maddie Wiskar, Waratah Leaders, with the ball games trophy and Isaac Cocks and Shaniya Corrie, Wattle Leaders, with the Dingo athletics trophy. Contributed

School camps

YEAR 4-6 students travel to Sydney and Canberra in September for their school trip.

Keen athletes Skyla Bradford, Asher Kirk and Ayla Corrie Contributed

Here are some thoughts from our students:

Jethro Crane: I'm most excited about the Royal Australian Mint because we learned that is was opened in 1965 by the Queen's husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Shaniya Corrie: I am very excited to visit the National Museum to see Phar Lap's heart.

Bridie Smith: I can't wait to see where the Prime Minister works at Parliament House and to visit the War Memorial in Canberra.

James Wiskar: I'm super excited to see the Sydney Harbour Bridge and to go indoor rock climbing.