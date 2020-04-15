Menu
Isaac Regional Council division eight candidates Vivienne Coleman, Jennifer Ennis and Karen Hindle ran in the 2020 council elections.
Council News

‘Excited’ new councillor forced to postpone promise

Zizi Averill
15th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
EVEN before she formally takes office, newly elected Vivienne Coleman has been forced to walk back a campaign promise.

The St Lawrence pork farmer had intended to visit each community in the sprawling Isaac Regional Council division eight, however social distancing requirements have postponed her mission.

"It's one of the biggest disappointments for me," Mrs Coleman said.

"I wanted to be able to get hands-on immediately."

Despite the setback, Ms Coleman said she was excited to start her four-year term on council.

A third of the ballots were still waiting to be counted, but Mrs Coleman was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

St Lawrence resident Vivienne Coleman was declared the winner of the division eight seat on Isaac Regional Council.
ISAAC ELECTION: Results announced for Dysart

Election victories inevitable in Isaac region

Defeated candidates bow out of council race

Mrs Coleman discovered she had secured 51.06 per cent of vote, and a seat on council, while surrounded by her family on Sunday.

"It was a lovely Easter present," she said.

Mrs Coleman said she was joining the council at a troubled time.

"Looking into (the future) with a crystal ball would be great," she joked.

Armed with her skills and experience, she said she would "adapt like the rest of Australia".

For now, her focus is on coronavirus and the upcoming council budget.

But Mrs Coleman said she still wanted to reach out to the bush and beach communities in her division.

She encouraged anyone who wanted to talk to her to contact her Facebook page, Vivienne Coleman Councillor - Division 8 - Isaac Regional Council.

coronavirus isaac council election 2020 electoral commission of queensland isaac region isaac regional council st lawrence vivienne coleman
