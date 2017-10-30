Excitement builds for annual fair

A FRIDAY night gala and the transformation of Emerald's Town Hall into an eclectic bazaar of sculptures, jewellery and baking will provide a lively atmosphere for Emerald State School's Christmas Gift and Craft Fair this year.

Organised by the school's P&C Association, more than half of the 300 tickets available for the fair's gala preview evening on November 17 have sold and stallholders are preparing their wares for the colourful market scene on Saturday, November 18.

P&C committee member Michelle Harrison said the 28th fair was aiming to raise money for the 138-year-old school to help with camps and keep the costs of events down for families.

She said a circus program was being held for the school's 320 students later this year, and improvements were being made around the school, including the creation of an outdoor learning area, the installation of a giant chess set and IT upgrades.

More than 60 stallholders for the fair will come from around Queensland, including Bundaberg, Townsville, Rockhampton, and one from NSW.

"It's fantastic for the town too, because all the stallholders come and stay here,” Ms Harrison said.

Gifts and products on sale will include leather and cowhide goods, mixed media artwork, paper goods, patchwork, photography, rugs, shabby chic, soap, watercolour art, wooden toys, Christmas cakes, decorations and puddings, baking, plants, garden art and sculpture, candles, clothing, crochet, cushions, dolls, essential oils, hats, jewellery, lampshades and leadlight.

"You always find something different and new. There's something for everyone,” Ms Harrison said.

She said the annual event was highly anticipated and attracted farmers, former students and people from throughout the community who "put it in the diary every year”.

"Our community is very diverse. A lot of people come to buy their Christmas puddings and cakes.”

Ms Harrison said the Friday night gala strictly for over-18s - tickets are $36.55 each - would be held from 7-9.30pm providing exclusive shopping, free wine and canapés, and homemade food using many of the jams and chutneys on sale.

Saturday's Family Day runs 8.30am-2.30pm, costs $5 per adult (including a free cup of tea) and students and children enter free.

Ms Harrison said the fair was renowned for being a day filled with community spirit, attracting plenty of support from the local and business communities for the school's not-for-profit P&C.

"We asked our wonderful 2016 stallholders to complete a survey.

"Only a small percentage are from Emerald, and they expressed how much they love coming to a country town, the concept of turning our Town Hall into a grand bazaar, an opportunity to promote their product and all for a great cause,” she said.

"All funds raised are used to enhance our students' emotional, social and environmental requirements within an existing framework.”

There will also be a major raffle on the day.

First prize is $1000 cash, second prize is an air-conditioner package worth $1200, third prize is a Man Cave package worth $1265, fourth prize is a family holiday package valued at $1260, and fifth prize is a vouchers package worth $1144.

There will also be charity stalls including the Central Highlands Science Centre and Rainbow House, and all proceeds will go towards their causes.

Gala tickets are available at trybooking.com.