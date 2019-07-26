Exciting events on their way

TERM 3 is bursting with numerous, exciting school events.

We have also witnessed our enrolment numbers grow considerably and take this opportunity to welcome our new families to the North team.

Our Year 4, 5, and 6s are off to camp.

Year 4 will head out to Camp Fairbairn Outdoor Education Centre next week to engage in activities that build teamwork, confidence and independence.

Year 5 travel west to Wanpa-RDA Outdoor Education Centre in Barcaldine. Students will participate in a range of activities that aim to build resilience, teamwork and leadership.

Students are also visiting the Qantas Museum, Longreach School of Distance Education, the Stockman's Hall of Fame where the students get to enjoy the stockman's show.

North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre is the destination for our Year 6s.

This is an amazing camp.

Students get to experience a rich diversity of real life experiences, such as snorkelling over coral reefs, investigating sustainability living practices, marine studies, indigenous history and many other exciting activities.

Emerald North's Got Talent Show will be held on August 30.

This will be a great night for our school community, with many of our students tweaking their performances for the night.

We welcome the Emerald community to come along and enjoy a fabulous night of entertainment.

Admission is $15 for a family, with dinner and drinks on sale throughout the evening.

The night will be held in our school hall.

We would love to see you there!

Our major school fundraiser is also being held this term.

Our school fete will be held on September 13 and will host a variety of rides for the young ones, food stalls, markets and novelty stalls to keep everyone entertained!

A brilliant night is on the cards with everyone going home happy!

Ready...Set... Prep! At North our Prep transition program is one of a kind and begins this term.

Check out our program and what we have to offer to support your child into transitioning to school.