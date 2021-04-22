Exciting new app for CQ News subscribers

As you have hopefully seen by now, in coming days we will be moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier Mail.

Our commitment to local news remains number one and we are keen to ensure you make the most of your experience.

Remember you will still find us at cqnews.com.au – that page will redirect to our new ‘home page’ for Central Queensland news.

As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news app which has become rather outdated.

CQ News on mobile.

Instead, we would encourage you to download The Courier Mail app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across Queensland and around the nation and world.

In coming weeks, you will also be able to personalise your news experience, giving greater priority to news from Central Queensland.

Once you download the app, you can enable notifications to get alerts on your phone when big stories across the state break.

You will also be able to read the digital replica of The Courier Mail, including features such as puzzles and cartoons.

You can even access the past 14 back issues and your favourite lift-outs like Escape, body+soul and TV Guide. Plus you can download and read it offline later.

CM app experience.

You can also customise your news feed – for example ensuring you get the latest coronavirus coverage, true crime, different columnists, investigations or different types of sport you might be interested in.

You can also follow niche topics like technology, books, movies, the arts or television, to name a few.

The app is also great for things like live NRL scores and expert analysis so you can impress your friends during the big game.

At the bottom of the app, you will find quick access to today’s paper, podcasts, your customised My News feed as well as the hamburger menu leading you into different sections.

CM app experience.

YOUR APP QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Q: What is My News and how do I customise my My News feed

A: My News allows you to tailor your own latest news feed so that you can get straight to what matters to you. Simply select ‘Edit’ at the top right-hand corner to select your topic preferences – these can be edited at any time.

Q: How do I access the sections within the app? (e.g. Puzzles or Live sport scores)

A: Simply tap on the All Sections menu (three horizontal lines) found along the bottom of the app to reveal more, such as News sections, live sport scores found under Sport, interactive sudoku and puzzles, comics and horoscopes.

Q: How do I tailor my news notifications?

A: Simply select the All Sections menu (three horizontal lines) found along the bottom of the app, then Settings. Within the settings menu, you’ll find Notifications where you can turn on and turn off the notifications you wish to receive.

Q: What is Today’s Paper?

A: Today’s Paper is a digital replica of the paper, exactly as it’s printed each day. You’ll have access to the last 14 back issues, and all your favourite lift-outs. Plus you can also download and read offline later.

Q: Where can I find a previously downloaded paper or liftout?

A: Previously downloaded papers and lift-outs can be found in your library section, allowing easy reading without having to download again.

Please note: Downloads will be automatically deleted after a set number of days. Simply tap on Settings, found within the All Sections menu to manage your auto-delete download preferences.

Q: How do I read Today’s Paper offline

A: Simply download when connected to Wi-Fi or data connection, then once downloaded the paper or liftout can be found in your library and can be read when your device is not connected to the internet.

Q: I’m a Member of The Courier Mail, how do I login to the app?

A: Simply select the All Sections menu (three horizontal lines) found along the bottom of the app. Then select “Log in” and enter your membership email address and password.

Alternatively, if you are browsing the app without being logged in, you may be prompted to purchase a subscription, or notified that a story or area of the app is for Members only. Simply select login on this prompt and enter your membership details to ensure you are accessing your member-only benefits.

Q: Why am I receiving a prompt to purchase a subscription when I have already purchased one?

A: If you are a member of The Courier Mail and are browsing the app without being logged in, you may be prompted to purchase a subscription, or notified that a story or area of the app is for Members only. Simply select login on this prompt and enter your membership details to ensure you are accessing your member-only benefits.

Need more help?

Please contact Customer Support on 1300 MY NEWS (696 397).

Monday to Friday 7.00am – 6.00pm

Saturday and Sunday 7.00am – 3.00pm AEST/AEDT