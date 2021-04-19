Exciting new digital future for CQ News

Since 1937, the Central Queensland News has covered the issues and news that matters to you.

From Emerald to Clermont, Moranbah, Blackwater and everywhere in between, the region’s news has been covered with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

Our journalists have worked tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents in the Central Highlands and Isaac regions.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from black and white printed papers to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as CQ News, which was first published by the Gibson Family of Emerald, finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

Fairbairn Dam, Emerald, was sitting at 21 per cent capacity on March 22, 2021. The first time it passed 20 per cent since 2019.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access the two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

READ MORE: CQ park upgrade first step in creating community hub

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of Central Queensland.

We work for you, and that won’t change.

CQ News’ lead reporter Kristen Booth lives locally in Emerald and the CQ News website section (which can still be found at cqnews.com.au) will run locally.

Bright and decorated vehicles travelled down the streets of Emerald on April 3 as part of the 2021 Central Highlands Easter Sunflower street parade.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and cover the issues that really matter to you, our readers.

Together with the team in Rockhampton looking at the wider region, we will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across Central Queensland.

VOTE NOW: Which‘s the Best Bakery in Central Queensland

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you also will be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that – and other key things – after we launch.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster.

Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

Emerald cattle sale in the rain. Photo Simon Green / CQ News

And if you’re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we’re not going anywhere.

