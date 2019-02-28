Exciting plans for Emerald Botanic Gardens

NEW FACILITIES: The concept plans for proposed upgrades to Emerald Botanic Gardens.

TREETOP walks, climbing structures and a water play section could be new features added to the Botanic Gardens if public feedback supports a new concept plan being proposed by Central Highlands Regional Council.

Councillor Megan Daniels said this week the council was keen for people to provide their opinions on the plan via the "Have Your Say” platform available on the council website until March 25.

"Right now we're seeking community feedback on the concept plan - we want to hear from people whether they like it, whether they think it's needed, or any changes they'd like to see.

"We want it to meet community expectations on what we seek funding for and is built.”

She said the plan was created to spark discussion and input from the community about a playground on the eastern side of the Nogoa River in the Botanic Gardens.

"The concept is that of a contemporary open space nature play area and it's quite exciting for Emerald,” Cr Daniels said.

"We have a young demographic in Emerald and the Botanic Gardens are considered our premier park for the whole of the Central Highlands.”

She said an upgrade to the park would enhance the liveability of the area as well as have an economic flow-on for the town.

"It's about having free outdoor recreations for our community members and for people who may travel here for different reasons as well as tourists. It's an attraction.”

She said the concept plan also included barbecues and seating areas in what is "already a beautiful space to begin with”.

"We want to make sure that the recreation spaces we deliver can be used by a variety of ages.

"It's about making our region great and contribute to a place where people want to live.”

Cr Daniels said the community were invited to the Botanic Gardens, near the windmill on March 6, from 4.30-6pm, for a community engagement session and a sausage sizzle.