Exciting project with positive impact

PLANNING AHEAD: Central Highlands Science Centre Coordinator Claire Mallyon and CQUniversity Campus Coordinator Gai Sypher discuss plans for the STEM program after a Queensland Knowledge Transfer Partnerships Program grant saw the appointment of CQUniversity graduate Nicole McLean.

CQUNIVERSITY and the Central Highlands Science Centre are giving children in regional and remote areas access to pioneering science, technology, engineering and mathematics education packages, thanks to a project described as the first of its kind in Australia.

The project has received an Advance Queensland Knowledge Transfer Partnerships Program grant of $55,000 to employ a CQUniversity Graduate to research, write and pilot a suite of 16 STEM program packages and eight STEM School Holiday Programs for future delivery at out-of-school community Science Clubs in rural, regional and remote communities in Queensland.

Nicole McLean, who holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours), Bachelor of Science (Applied Biology) with Distinction and a Bachelor of Teaching (LOTE) all through CQUniversity, has been appointed to the position.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor Central Highlands Region Brad Stallard said the project was an exciting venture for the region.

"The project allows Central Highlands Science Centre to inspire young scientific minds in country Queensland through the development of high quality, inventive STEM learning resources, as well as meeting CQUniversity's aim to foster new higher education pathways in STEM related areas for primary school aged children,” he said.

Central Highlands Science Centre Board Chair Lisa Caffery said the project would create critical industry connections with key STEM sector stakeholders and would transfer invaluable knowledge into a new set of never-been-seen-before learning materials.