Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers who were at the Queensland Corrective Services academy in Brisbane last week have returned to Rockhampton and are in quarantine.
Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers who were at the Queensland Corrective Services academy in Brisbane last week have returned to Rockhampton and are in quarantine.
News

EXCLUSIVE: CQ jail staff quarantined after cluster exposure

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
31st Aug 2020 4:27 PM | Updated: 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EXCLUSIVE: Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers were at the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane last week and have returned to Rockhampton where they are now in quarantine.

The revelation comes after Queensland's four new cases of coronavirus as a result of testing in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, were linked to the known COVID-19 outbreak at the Wacol facility.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman this afternoon confirmed the six officers had returned to Rockhampton and were "subject to quarantine conditions."

"We continue to make our decisions based on advice from Queensland Health," the QCS spokesman said.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Health worked with Queensland Corrective Services to bring the six officers back to Rockhampton over the weekend, where they are now isolated in quarantine.

The QCS has not confirmed where the six officers are in quarantine, nor what date they are due to come out.

RELATED STORIES:

Fears of COVID-19 outbreak send CQ prison into lockdown

corrective services officerscq jail staffcovid-19 editors picks wacol
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Clermont locals feature in ‘unprecedented’ campaign

        Premium Content WATCH: Clermont locals feature in ‘unprecedented’ campaign

        Politics Miners: ‘You can count on us to help Queensland recover’

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained

        Nine things you missed from Isaac Regional Council

        Premium Content Nine things you missed from Isaac Regional Council

        Council News Battle over coastal plans, delayed water bills and plans for extra show day...

        $1b CQ mine ‘on track’ despite bid to end company

        Premium Content $1b CQ mine ‘on track’ despite bid to end company

        Business More than 100 investors filed a resolution asking the company to plan its own...