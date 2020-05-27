Menu
The Department of Transport and Main Roads said resealing works on Clermont Connection Rd would begin today and run until Thursday June 4.
Expect delays: Road works to cut through Clermont

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
27th May 2020 11:00 AM
A PATCHY Clermont road is getting a facelift, as works begin on five sections of the main highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised resealing works on Clermont Connection Rd would start today and run until Thursday, June 4.

Works would focus on the sections between Herschel St and Mimosa St, the Laglan Rd intersection, between Wolfang St and Capricorn St intersections, the Turrama Rd intersection

and the Gregory Highway and Industrial Rd roundabout.

Workers will be on site from 6am to 6pm Sunday to Friday, TMR warned in an alert.

Traffic controls and reduced speed limits could create delays of up to 10 minutes, TMR said.

“Single lane closure with reversible flow will be in effect,” it said.

“Thank you for your patience while these essential works are being delivered.”

