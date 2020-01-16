Expecting a medals haul

Muay Thai championships - (L) Jack McInnes (co-owner Rippers Gym), Paiten Rainbow,12, Graeme Clarke,11, Daniel Cumner,10, and Reed Rainbow,9 getting ready for the upcoming 2020 Muay Thai Australian Oceania Championships .Photo: Alistair Brightman

MARTIAL ARTS: Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay coach Courtney Rainbow is backing her fighters to come home with bragging rights and medals from the 2020 Muay Thai Australian Oceania Championships.

Hosted at the Gold Coast from January 24-27, Rainbow had confidence the Fraser Coast fighters would put on a good show in the ring.

“The fighters have been training about six days a week for a solid two-hour session each day,” Rainbow said.

“They are committed to their training regime from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and very tired at the end of it.”

The ages of the fighters range from 10 to 25 and they will be keen for strong final placings.

“I think they are going to fight well and come back with some gold,” Rainbow said.

This will be the biggest event on the amateur calendar for 2020 and the Tallebudgera Leisure Centre will be tournament HQ.

These championships are a qualification tournament for the national team for the upcoming world adult and junior championships and Asian games.

One of the stand out fighters for the gym is Peter de Groot in the A class division.

“We are expecting de Groot to be one of our stand out fighters in his under 70kg category for the championship,” Rainbow said.

The fighters representing Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay are Reed Rainbow, Daniel Cumner, Graeme Clarke, Paiten Rainbow, Jai Schoonderwoerd, Callan Lloyd, Rhyleigh Moller, Sean McNamara, Joshua Hess, Peter de Groot and James Braine.