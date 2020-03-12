Expensive road rules obstruct business, Gemfields truckers say

TRANSPORT WOES: Rubyvale transport business owner Barry Sloan says a road restriction costs him hundreds of dollars a trip.

TRANSPORT WOES: Rubyvale transport business owner Barry Sloan says a road restriction costs him hundreds of dollars a trip.

FED UP Gemfields business owners are frustrated with unnecessary road regulations that they say cost precious time and money.

The most direct route from Rubyvale to Capella and Clermont is not rated for trucks above B-doubles, so truck drivers are forced to drive an extra 70km through Emerald.

One man has been trying to get a permit to drive road trains, even empty ones, on the Capella Rubyvale Road since 2014.

Another said he didn’t understand why the regulation was in place and that the road was not dangerous.

The council disagreed however, and said vehicle combinations larger than B-doubles would damage the road and be “a significant risk to public safety”.

Barry Sloan owns Sloans Livestock and Machinery, a cattle trucking business based in Sapphire.

He has been trying to get approval from the council to drive road trains on Capella Rubyvale Road for six years.

“Every time I get called to a job in Clermont, it’s extra time and money,” he said.

“I don’t see any justification for why they won’t give us a permit for that road.”

He considers the road safe and feels that the regulations divert heavy traffic through Emerald, creating noise and hazards for drivers and pedestrians there.

It also is a detriment to his business by enlarging costs and increasing driver fatigue.

“If I take a road train to Clermont,” Mr Sloan said, “then it’s 150km instead of 80.

“That’s nearly $100 a trip.”

Barry Sloan has tried for six years to get a permit to drive road trains on Capella Rubyvale Road.

Mr Sloan estimated it cost a dollar in petrol for every kilometre a road train travelled, and said that, especially in drought, businesses could not afford the unnecessary expense.

He said “every farmer in the district” was affected.

Rubyvale cattle mover Rob Crozier called the situation “a nightmare”.

“Why they’ve got [the rule], I don’t know,” he said. “It’s just a real pain.

“If everyone’s alert and they know what they’re doing, the road’s not dangerous.”

Another landholder said that one recent trip cost him $300 more than what it would have cost if road trains were permitted on the route.

“It’s just a burden of cost continuously,” he said.

Mr Sloan and Mr Crozier said that, since a notorious hairpin turn on Rubyvale Road outside the New Royal Hotel was now avoidable, they saw no reason to bar road trains from continuing on to Capella and Clermont, which would save them from doubling back to get on the Gregory Highway.

“It creates a real burden for anyone that lives on the Gemfields,” Mr Sloan said.

Central Highlands Regional Council said combinations larger than B-doubles would damage the road, which would be “a significant risk to public safety”.

“Use by larger combinations is likely to cause premature damage to the road infrastructure.

“All applications for permits to take heavy vehicle combinations larger than that permitted on a designated route are made and managed by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.

“Council assess all applications forwarded to it from the NHVR on an individual basis.”