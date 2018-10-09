Experience Bee Gees this month

GIBB TRIBUTE: The Ultimate Bee Gees tribute show will be rocking at Capella Cultural Centre later this month. Book your tickets today.

GET ready Capella, the Ultimate Bee Gees Show is heading your way.

This amazing trio of singers has presented the music of the Gibb brothers all over the world, impressing audiences where ever they have performed.

Their voices soar through all the great romantic ballads and disco hits with the unmistakable harmonies that were the trademark of The Bee Gees.

"They are a very good tribute to the original Bee Gees,” Capella Cultural Centre manager Les Alberts said.

"Their voices sound very similar and they play all of the Bee Gees songs you know and love.

"The Ultimate Bee Gees Show is one of the best tribute shows in the world, with their amazing charisma on stage, this is a show not to be missed.

"I encourage people to pull out their platform shoes, get their disco gear on and head down to the Capella Cultural Centre on October 26.”

The group will perform great hits such as Massachusetts, Words and Saturday Night Fever, as well as songs they wrote for other artists such as Chain Reaction for Diana Ross, Island In The Stream for Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and Grease for Frankie Valli.

The Ultimate Bee Gees Show will be hitting the stage at the Capella Cultural Centre on October 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale for $43 per person or $38 for concessions. To book your your tickets, phone 49849300 or go to www.capellaent ertainment.com.au.

Buses will leave from outside the Emerald Railway Station and outside the Clermont Post Office at 6pm for $15 per person. Booking is essential. Phone 49849300.