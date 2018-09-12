Experience life on the farm

GLAMPING: Relax, chill out and learn more about life on the farm on a unique farm stay experience.

AGRITOURISM, farmstays, escapes, retreats.

These are all buzz words around farming communities across the whole of Australia as farm properties look to diversify their businesses.

Maybe it is to get through leaner years on the farm or to give family members another option to "stay on the land” if traditional farming business is not necessarily their thing.

Don't take my word for it though. Have a think about the country shooting and fishing estates and lodges of England, Scotland and other parts of the UK and Europe where this type of tourism product is not only big business, it is huge business and has been realm of kings and queens, ladies and lords for centuries.

But now, even in these parts farm stays and the like are enjoyed by all.

What about insurance, bio security and the like? Well, back in the 1990s the outdoor adventure and nature-based tourism sector did cop a bit of a hiding from insurance brokers. And mad cow disease in the UK affected the tourism sector, but not adversely.

The businesses just changed practices and procedures to ensure all was OK on the bio security front.

Likewise, insurance has also matured from those days and now it is certainly not a "game breaker” for anyone wanting to set up tourism services on their farms and properties.

If other nature-based tourism companies can successfully exist with taking families, couples and school kids skiing, rock climbing/abseiling, mountain biking, surfing and the like, it is certainly not a problem to have visitors wander around the farm, experiencing all the great things there is on offer.

So what is on offer and what are others doing in this region on their farms and property?

It is really anything and everything you are already doing on your farm and property that is of interest to visitors. Sometimes visitors are even helping with tasks of feeding cattle/sheep, rounding up cattle, fixing fences and the like.

These may be mundane tasks for the property, but they are truly unique experiences visitors are wanting to get stuck into, as more and more are wanting to experience real and authentic activities while on holiday.

Cap it off, sitting around the campfire after a sunset camp oven dinner, and you have the perfect day...all before heading off to their accommodation.

This accommodation is all part of the experience. Some are renovated old shearing sheds, old stables, even water tanks have been converted into unique accommodation on offer.

However, the offer does not even need to be that flash as "glamping”, glamorous camping, has become the latest trend in accommodation for this sector.

Yes, people are paying good money to camp in a tent, albeit a posh tent with a bed and nice linen, but it is still a tent, and the visitors are loving i

In Central Queensland we have a few of these experiences on offer, for families, couples, groups and even corporate and business retreats, all catering for diverse price points and levels of service and luxury.

Arcadia Valley Escape, Wallaroo Outback Retreat and Myella Farm Stay are all options for this type of holiday experience.

Activities on these properties are really quite extensive and may include; campfire cooking, swimming, canoeing, bushwalking, bird watching, stargazing, outdoor cinemas, farm tours, workshops, horse riding, riding farm bikes, milking a cow, feeding animals, 4WD tours, fully catered, self-catered, peace and quiet and red dust. Yep even red dust is an attraction.

Farms and properties can get in touch with CHDC on 49824386 if you would like to know more about getting set up in this tourism market. And those looking to relax and chill out on a unique farm stay experience the Visitor Information Centres have information on these types of holidays and tours, pay them a visit for some inspiration.