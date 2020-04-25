Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Affordable housing, greater competition in the energy sector and developments to encourage residents to remain in the region were “surprising” priorities set at the most recent Infrastructure Australia workshop.
Affordable housing, greater competition in the energy sector and developments to encourage residents to remain in the region were “surprising” priorities set at the most recent Infrastructure Australia workshop.
Business

Experts ‘surprised’ by development priorities

Zizi Averill
25th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEVELOPMENT experts planning for the region’s future were shocked by the priorities set by the community.

Affordable housing, greater competition in the energy sector and developments to encourage residents to remain in the region were “surprising” priorities set at the most recent Infrastructure Australia workshop, Regional Social Development Coalition representative Dorne Wallace said.

“Our community and community engagement are not what Infrastructure Australia thought it was,” she said.

“People don’t want to stay and live in a place where they feel like they don’t belong. When there is a strong connection in the community, there is a strong economy.

“(We need to) build the potential of community members to participate and contribute to collaborative planning.”

How we can unlock the potential of our region’s farms

Vandals target indigenous history with racist graffiti

International visitors abused as virus tensions build

The outcome of the Regional Development Australia Mackay Isaac Whitsunday-facilitated workshop will set the infrastructure agenda over the next year.

Chief executive officer Robert Cocco said the next stage would be to implement these plans

“In time, we will look toward the region’s ability to identify and communicate to both public and private investors the infrastructure projects of interest to the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.”

infrastructure australia isaac development isaac region mackay mackay development regional social development coalition whitsunday whitsunday development
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Researchers encourage cost-effective irrigation method

        premium_icon Researchers encourage cost-effective irrigation method

        News They say the method should be adopted as consumers become more interested in plant protein.

        Animal rescue group asks for urgent supplies

        premium_icon Animal rescue group asks for urgent supplies

        News CQ Pet Rescue is running low on pet food for its foster animals because of...

        Politician’s $160 million promise to reopen ag colleges

        premium_icon Politician’s $160 million promise to reopen ag colleges

        Politics Funding hinges on party securing balance of power at state election

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        Motoring Find out where drivers are getting overcharged and where you can pick up a...