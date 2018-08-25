Ex-Playboy model found strangled in her home

Christina Carlin-Kraft was found dead inside her home, police said. Picture: Facebook

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a former Playboy model who was found strangled in her apartment just days after a burglary at her home.

Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was found dead at her up-market Pennsylvania home on Wednesday following a welfare check, The Sun reports.

Police had already been to her home in the west side suburb of Ardmore on Saturday after she reported that several pieces of her jewellery and designer handbags were stolen.

It was not immediately clear if that crime had anything to do with Carlin-Kraft's death, law enforcement sources told local news.

Authorities said she was found strangled inside the bedroom of her condo.

According to an autopsy report, the lingerie model died as a result of "ligature strangulation". No arrests have been made as yet.

Montgomery County District lawyer Kevin Steele and Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael McGrath assured residents in the up-market neighbourhood that they are not under imminent threat.

A resident who lives in the same building where Carlin-Kraft died told Philly.com that the model moved in just a week ago.

Former Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft (far right) posed for Maxim, Victoria’s Secret and Smashbox during her career. Picture: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Ardmore resident Dave Farina told ABC 6 he was shocked to hear of the homicide.

He said: "We never had that type of thing in Ardmore. Hardly ever. It's enough to make me cry.

"I'm praying for them that they find out who did it … and bring them to justice."

In addition to modelling for Playboy, Carlin-Kraft also appeared in Maxim Magazine, Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret and Smashbox Cosmetics during her glamorous career, her Model Mayhem bio states.

She described her nationality as Russian, German, with a hint of Swedish in her professional bio, and adds that she did a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour".

She wrote: "I've done runway shows, print work, commercials for jewellery and evening gowns.

"I would like to build my portfolio with some more creative photographers who specialise in glamour and very high fashion!

"I really do enjoy photo shoots for swim wear and tasteful lingerie. I'm willing to travel and I love to meet new exciting people with high energy and a kind heart.

"I look forward to working with you and hope to make this a great experience!"

Carlin-Kraft, right, was found dead inside her home, police said. Picture: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

- This article was first published on The Sun and is republished here with permission.