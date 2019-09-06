Explode with colour at school event

BRIGHT IDEA: Get ready to be covered in colour as part of Middlemount Community School's big fundraising day.

MIDDLEMOUNT Community School is hoping to raise $15,000 with its popular bi-annual Colour Fun Event next month.

The whole community is invited to join with students, teachers and parents to take on the 3km route and be splashed with colour along the way.

Event co-originator and P&C president Melissa Travers said there would be market stalls, live entertainment, food and drink, and yabbie races to add to the fun.

Gates open at the school from 8.30am on October 12, and an inflatable waterslide will operate until 10am as well as a 'dunk tank' in which teachers and community members will be 'dunked' for cash.

Ms Travers, who is also a teacher aide at the school, said money raised would be used to continue upgrades to the tuckshop, contribute to a new school hall audio system and "benefit the whole school”.

She said more shade structures were also essential as last year's storm season resulted in more than 65 trees being cut down for safety reasons, significantly reducing shade in the school grounds.

"If we could raise the money we would like to get new shades in for this summer.”

Students have already been fundraising via GoFundMe sites, and community members can pre-order tickets online or on the day.

Tickets include automatic entry to a $1000 cash prize and multi-draw, and a golf ball-drop competition will give people the chance to enter a $500 cash prize draw.

Ms Travers said people could wear a white shirt "and anything that you're happy to get colour on”.

There will be five colour stations every 300-400 metres along the 3km course, which can be run or walked at your own pace, as well as an obstacle course to break up the track.

"And when you run through the colour stations you get covered in powder,” she said.

"I also think having this fundraiser benefits every child at this school.

Upgrading the tuckshop is important as we're a P-12 school and we want healthy, fresh, quality food coming out of the tuckshop.

The major sponsors of this year's event are CFMEU - Grasstree Lodge, Isaac Regional Council, Sedgman, Anglo American, and Middlemount Coal.