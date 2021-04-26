Explore the hidden underground world at CQ exhibit

The SIXTEEN LEGS: Enter the Cave Exhibition will showcase at the Emerald Art Gallery from May 4 to May 26, 2021.

Step inside Australia’s deepest caves and explore glow worms and some of the country’s strangest ancient creatures at a multi award-winning exhibit headed for the Central Highlands.



SIXTEEN LEGS: Enter the Cave Exhibition is an exploration of the hidden underground world, featuring never before filmed footage of some “remarkable” creatures that still survive unseen.

The exhibition, heading to Emerald, is a travelling exhibition of caves and cave biology, showcasing the results of more than 25 years of scientific research, seven years of filming, and hundreds of millions of years of evolution.

At the heart of the exhibition are two giant mating spider replicas with 18 foot leg-spans and a giant egg-sac pulsating with spider young.

The Exhibition is paired with the documentary featuring Neil Gaiman alongside appearances by Stephen Fry, Tara Moss, Adam Hills, and Mark Gatiss.

Co-Director and producer, Dr Niall Doran said he was excited to take the Tasmanian exhibition to Queensland, giving Central Highlands communities a chance to be part of the project.

“At each location we invite schools and local artists to add artworks to our exhibition,” he said.

“We’re really keen to see what Emerald can add to our exhibition.”

SIXTEEN LEGS: Enter the Cave Exhibition will be at the Emerald Art Gallery from Tuesday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 26, all the way from Tasmania.

Any groups should contact Central Highlands Regional Council’s Arts and Cultural Officer Galleries Nikki Pickering on 1300 242 686, as COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Opening night will be held from 5.30-7.30pm on May 7. Bookings are essential by contacting Ms Pickering.

Public screenings of the SIXTEEN LEGS documentary will be at Emerald Cinema on May 8 and 9, and a meet the Filmmaker and Scientist Q&A experience on May 8.

School screenings are also available throughout the exhibit period, which can be booked through the Emerald Cinema by calling 4987 5710.

This project has been assisted by the Australian Government‘s Visions of Australia program.

