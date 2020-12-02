Explosion in CQ jobs advertised for Rookwood Weir

EMPLOYMENT WINDFALL: The construction of Rookwood Weir will result in the creation of hundreds of jobs in Central Queensland.

THE flood gates are opening up on advertising for Rookwood Weir’s employment opportunities.

Jointly funded by the state and federal governments, Rookwood Weir will provide water security for the Central Queensland region, boost the regional economy, create jobs during construction and develop and diversify industry and agriculture.

With in-river construction work on the weir due to commence in April 2021, more than 230 skilled and unskilled construction workers will be required across the two-to-three-year Rookwood Weir construction period (weather permitting).

Project-related employment pathways for jobseekers include working for Sunwater, contractors supplying the project directly or businesses supplying the project as subcontractors and suppliers.

In compliance with the Queensland Procurement Policy (2018), Sunwater and its contractors will provide ‘full, fair and reasonable opportunity’ for capable and competitive local and Indigenous industry to compete for work or participate in roject supply chains.

Gladstone-based McCosker Contracting and Acciona is partnering with Sunwater and GHD to construct the Rookwood Weir.

McCosker managing director Bob McCosker was delighted that his company was named to co-build Rookwood Weir earlier this year.

In its recent job advertisement, McCosker Contracting said it was seeking expressions of interests for a variety of roles.

Given its commitment to maintaining a safe and productive workforce, it was seeking individuals who had a strong attitude towards safety and a solid work ethic to work in the following roles:

Senior Project Engineers

Project Engineers

Site Engineers

Quality Engineer

Survey Manager

Surveyor’s

Earthworks and Structures (Concrete) Foremen

Payroll Officer

Project Administrator’s

Contracts Administrator

WHS Adviser

Trainer / Assessor

Planner

To express your interest, visit here.

Mccosker Contracting was also seeking expressions of interest for experienced workers able to undertake operational civil / earthworks at the Rookwood site.

These jobs included:

Labourers

Storeperson

Plant Operators

Dozer

Excavator

Grader

Roller

Scraper

Truck (Articulated and Rigid)

To apply, visit here.

ROOKWOOD MAP: These are the main features of the Rookwood Weir project which is situated on the Fitzroy River, approximately 66km southwest of Rockhampton.

Construction partner Acciona is seeking an experienced safety manager who has a demonstrated background in the delivery of major infrastructure projects.

It was looking to engage a locally based candidate but FIFO options are also on offer.

This is a senior leadership position and as such, Acciona was looking for an individual with substantial experience in delivering strategic vision, managing complex relationships and leading ‘best in class’ company safety performance.

To apply for the role, visit here.

Sunwater is seeking expressions of interest for future casual, contractor/consultants, full time, and part time roles.

While some of these roles would be based in Rockhampton for the Rookwood Weir project, they were also scattered around Central Queensland at locations including in Biloela, Collinsville, Emerald, and Moranbah.

There were a number of different work categories available including accounting, administration and office support, communications and stakeholder relations, construction, customer service, engineering, governance, risk and assurance, cadet, graduate, trainee, apprenticeships, health, safety and environment, human resources, information and communication technology, legal, management, procurement, and trades.

Applications are due to close on December 18.

To express your interest, visit here.

Sunwater has partnered with the Industry Capability Network (ICN) to connect contractors, subcontractors and suppliers with project opportunities.

Local industry operators interested in the project are encouraged to register their interest at the ICN supplier portal located here.