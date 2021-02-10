Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EXCLUSION ZONE: There has been a truck rollover near Moranbah. Picture: Zizi Averill
EXCLUSION ZONE: There has been a truck rollover near Moranbah. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Explosion risk after truck rollover near Moranbah

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
10th Feb 2021 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An exclusion zone has been set up in a one kilometre radius of a truck rollover near Moranbah over fears of an explosion risk.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Valkyrie about 5.20am Wednesday.

No major injuries were reported and one man in a stable condition is being assessed for shoulder injuries.

A Public Safety Preservation Act has been set up in the area because of reports the truck was carrying dangerous cargo, which has created an explosion risk.

Queensland Police have advised Fitzroy Development Road, Valkyrie, is closed between Golf Mine Rd and Moranbah Rd with an exclusion zone one kilometre each side of Fitzroy Development Rd.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

moranbah moranbah crash truck crashes valkyrie
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

        Premium Content T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

        News Police said a third vehicle, possibly a white utility, may be involved and has left the scene.

        How not-for-profits can apply for $8M in grants

        Premium Content How not-for-profits can apply for $8M in grants

        News The grants are part of the Queensland Government’s Unite and Recover Economic...

        NAMED: 57 CQ players impress Gold Coast Suns Academy

        Premium Content NAMED: 57 CQ players impress Gold Coast Suns Academy

        Sport Players from under 13 men to under 17 women came from clubs including Yeppoon...

        Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration

        Premium Content Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration

        News Paramedics were called to the Gladstone school after reports a student had suffered...