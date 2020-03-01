Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire crews respond to shed fire.
Fire crews respond to shed fire.
News

Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
1st Mar 2020 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Fire crews have successfully contained a blaze that started in a shed south of Toowoomba today.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated one person for smoke inhalation, but did not require transportation.

EARLIER: Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire that started in a shed south of Toowoomba, after witnesses heard explosions coming from the area.

Two urban and two rural QFES vehicles are at the scene of the fire, which was reported on a property in Headington Hill, near Pilton, about 12pm.

Crews have stopped the blaze from spreading beyond the shed.

The explosions were likely related to the agricultural equipment inside the shed, according to the QFES.

headington hill queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics called to snake bite

        premium_icon Paramedics called to snake bite

        News The person was bitten at an Emerald address.

        LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Emerald

        premium_icon LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Emerald

        News From farm hands to retail assistants, there are a range of different jobs...

        FOR SALE: Clermont business up for grabs

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Clermont business up for grabs

        News Local owner is proud of the thriving salon in the heart of town.

        Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

        premium_icon Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

        News The mother-of-four said if she could use her hair to improve the lives of young...