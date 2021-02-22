Menu
Exposed: Bus drivers vulnerable as govt ‘backflips’

by Peter Gleeson
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Three Brisbane bus drivers a day were assaulted in December.

The damning statistic emerged at a recent Brisbane City Council meeting, which heard the total number of council driver assaults in 2020 was a staggering 654.

It's worse in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and the Gold and Sunshine coasts, according to Bus and Coach Drivers' Association state secretary Darren Dickson.

The State Government promised to pay for protective screens to stop attacks, but they had reneged, said Dickson.

"Drivers feel exposed,'' he said.

"The Government agreed to pay half with the bus companies the rest.

"The stories of rampant violence and misconduct is crazy.''

Over to Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who surely can't dismiss this crisis as "clickbait nonsense''.

 

WATER CYCLE

 

 

Greens councillor Jono Sri got drenched cycling to the chamber recently. He was overheard lamenting why cycleways don't have overhead protection.

 

NEW STATION

 

 

Former WWF director Nick Heath is now chief of staff to Meaghan Scanlon, the Minister for Environment, Great Barrier Reef, Science and Youth Affairs.

According to the WWF website, its charter is to "stop the degradation of the planet's natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature''.

A perfect fit, say some.

 

DOGGY RANCH

 

 

Speculation that Racing Queensland has approached the State Government for ministerial intervention for a rezoning to accommodate the new greyhound complex at Yamanto, Ipswich.

 

SUN, SAND AND DRINKS

 

 

Get ready for beach clubs on the Gold Coast. The local council is as keen as mustard for a trial, and will fast-track plans to allow people to consume alcohol and eat while sunbaking.

 

