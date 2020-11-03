Exposed: Vile crimes of Gold Coast adult sex offenders

From a lifetime behind bars to slaps on the wrists - these are the crimes and times of Gold Coast adult sex offenders.

All of the offenders listed below either pleaded guilty or were convicted of sexual assault or rape when they faced city courts.

Joshua Peter Gearon. Picture: 7 NEWS Gold Coast



Joshua Peter Gearon

Tweed Heads man Joshua Gearon attacked six different women, aged 26-46, in November and December last year while they were exercising outside.

The final attack was the most serious, when Gearon followed a runner to her car, pinned her against the passenger door and forcefully grabbed her breasts with both hands.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault last month and was sentenced to a suspended 18-month jail term, and two years probation.

The court heard his offending escalated from a slap on the buttocks, to squeezing, to finally following and confronting a victim.

Mohammed Yusuf Ali pleaded guilty to sexual assault.



Mohammed Yusuf Ali

A 22-year-old woman had to ask Mohammed Yusuf Ali to stop twice before the 31-year-old man got off her.

Ali pleaded guilty on August 20 this year to sexual assault and walked from court after his three-year prison sentence was suspended.

The court heard in November 2018, a woman was in Surfers Paradise and went to go home about 4.30am but couldn't find her car or a taxi.

She flagged down a car and was picked up my Ali and while they were driving around, the woman fell asleep.

The woman woke up with her jeans down, body suit unbuttoned, her underwear around one ankle and Ali on top of her, the court heard.

Steven Chen.

Steven Chen

Former Gold Coast real estate agent Steven Chen drugged a woman in January 2018 and raped her twice.

On May 27 this year he was jailed for nine years for the "callous" attack and will not be eligible for parole until February 2027, after he pleaded guilty to two counts each of rape and using a drug to stupefy.

It was also revealed in court Chen drew up an agreement for the victim to sign and offered the woman he had drugged and raped twice $100,000 to keep her mouth shut.

Jai Hinge sexually assaulted his mate’s mum.



Jai Dennis Hinge

Cabinet maker Jai Hinge sexually assaulted his mate's mum after celebrating her birthday in December 2018.

Hinge pleaded guilty to sexual assault contact of genitalia or anus with mouth on April 30 this year and was sentenced to two years in jail, wholly suspended for three years.

The court was told Hinge and the woman had been at the Star Casino to celebrate the birthday and CCTV footage from the night showed the pair walking arm-in-arm, kissing and holding hands and the woman falling over twice.

Hinge and the woman travelled in an Uber back to the her mother's house where he carried the woman inside and put her on the couch, the court heard.

Wayne Clifford Howlett.



Wayne Clifford Howlett

Elderly Gold Coast man Wayne Howlett lured a 24-year-old intellectually disabled woman into the bushes at a Palm Beach park, undressed and touched her inappropriately despite her saying no.

On November 9, 2018 Howlett was sentenced to three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and indecent dealing with an impaired person.

He was also made to serve a two-years probation once released and was required to complete a sexual offenders program.

Uber driver Satveer Singh sexually pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a drunk passenger



Satveer Singh

Uber driver Satveer Singh sexually assaulted a drunk passenger in September 2017.

Singh pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on September 28, 2018.

Having spent a year in custody, including 300 days in immigration detention mostly on Christmas Island, the judge sentenced Singh to a three-year good behaviour bond, due to his time in immigration detention.

The court heard during the attack Singh - who was on a student visa from India - took the 20-year-old woman to a parking bay near he house in his Uber, after she had been drinking in Surfers Paradise to celebrate the end of a university semester.

He kissed her before locking the car's doors and then lifted the woman's dress and sexually assaulted her, the court was told.

Justin Nisbett. Picture: Jerad Williams



Justin Nisbett

Gold Coast father Justin Nisbett sexually assaulted a family friend after a house party in 2017.

Nisbett was found not guilty of raping the woman but was found guilty of sexually assaulting her on August 2, 2018 and sentenced to two years prison to be suspended after serving 12 months.

The jury heard about the terrifying moment at Nisbett's home, when the woman woke to find him between her legs performing oral sex and continued to perform the act for 35 to 40 seconds after the woman woke.

Lachlan McDonald assaulting his “friend” after she fell asleep at a Gold Coast house party.



Lachlan McDonald

Teenager Lachlan McDonald assaulting his "friend" after she fell asleep at a Gold Coast house party in 2017.

On June 6, 2018 the then 18-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and was sentenced a 18 month probation order.

The court heard McDonald went to bed on the same lounge and the victim and her boyfriend at a party.

The woman was sleeping on her boyfriend's legs on an L-shaped lounge and woke "freaked out" with her pants down and McDonald kissing her around the pelvic area.

Nathan Teece. Photo: Facebook

Nathan Teece

The son of a well-respected Gold Coast surfing personality Nathan Teece raped a friend in February 2016 while she slept in a bedroom during a party at Burleigh.

On May 2, 2018 he was found guilty of raping the woman and was sentenced to seven years prison and was not given a parole release or eligibility date.

The court heard that Teece only stopped the attack when the woman screamed for help and her husband found Teece hiding in a closet, not expecting to be caught.

Jason Juan Burr became known as the “night stalker” because the nature of his attacks.

Jason Juan Burr

Jason Burr become known as the "night stalker" because the nature of his attacks on Gold Coast women over an eight-year period, where he would break into women's homes and raped them.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on March 22, 2018 to 20 charges, including 10 of rape.

Burr, 51 at the time, was sentenced to 20 years jail and will not be eligible for parole until 2032.

John Collins. Picture: Glenn Barnes.



John Collins

Convicted serial rapist John Collins lured women to his luxury yacht with the promise of adventure aboard.

He was convicted in separate trials over a series of rapes of six young women over a 14-year-period.

On July 15, 2014, Collins was convicted of nine counts of sexual assault from ugly incidents with three different women.

However, four years later on October 28, 2018, the then 79-year-old had his 15 years and eight months sentence reduced to 15 years.

John William Chardon. Pic Darren England

John William Chardon

Self-made millionaire John Chardon was jailed for 15 years in 2014 for his treatment of his daughter's friend 15 years earlier.

In the initial trial, it was heard Chardon began assaulting a girl around the time of her 15th birthday and conducted a string of sexual interactions, including penetrative intercourse in a spare room after he had enlisted the girl as a housemaid.

Making his money through his INOX range of lubricants, the businessman was also convicted of manslaughter in 2019 for 15 years in prison over his wife Noxy's death.

Chardon died of a heart attack in prison on October 21 this year aged 73.

Richard Quincy Williams.

Richard Quincy Williams

The Gold Coast was shocked when Melbourne man Richard Williams raped a young triathlete on Gooding Dr at Merrimac.

Claiming he was high on methamphetamine when he decided on the spur of the moment to crash tackle a passing jogger, Williams pleaded guilty to rape, assault with intent to commit rape and deprivation of liberty of the 20-year-old athlete and university student on April 7, 2014.

Williams was sentenced to eight years jail with a recommendation for parole after serving three.

When the incident that occurred on May 23, 2010 made the news, it sent the Gold Coast into shock.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au



Originally published as Exposed: Vile crimes of Gold Coast adult sex offenders