Extend Valentine's this year

THE raving success of last year's event has pushed Emerald Outside School Hours Care to host a second Valentine's Ball.

Close to 150 guests attended the ball last year and OSHC is hoping for an even bigger and better turnout this year.

The not-for-profit centre is hosting the 18+ event, offering the community a night for everyone to dress up and enjoy a night out.

OSHC director Trudy Roberts said although it was a great Valentine's gift or date idea, the night was certainly not just for couples.

"It is not an event based on romance,” she said. "It is an event full of entertainment, good food and good people.

"Enjoy a girls' night out, a table of your close friends, or share the evening with family.

"We want the singles and group tables to enjoy the night and not feel as though it is just for people out on a Valentine's date.”

All funds raised throughout the evening will go towards Emerald OSHC to help provide resources for the children.

The organisation relies hugely on fundraising efforts, and the Valentine's Ball will help them to afford renovations and extra activities, such as the playground which was purchased and is in the process of being installed, thanks to the success of last year's events.

Emerald OSHC is the only before school care, after school care and vacation care for school aged children within Emerald.

Ms Roberts said the centre was operating to support the working families of the community.

"Without this centre, the town's families would definitely struggle to work and find care as we currently have over 300 families enrolled,” she said.

"If you don't use the centre's services, I'm sure you have in the past, will one day, or know of someone who does.

"The money earned from fees allows the centre to operate, but the money raised allows us to purchase additional items to make the environments more exciting and entertaining for the children.”

This year guests will enjoy the spacious town hall, live music from Ace Edwards, close up magic from visiting magician Jason Gray, professional photos by Tamara Jensen, a delicious three course meal from Le Porte Rosse, a lolly bar buffet, hair touch ups by Bianka Vale, a raffles table, lucky door prizes and a wide range of affordable drinks, including cocktails and a slushie-machine.

The Irish Village is offering the courtesy bus to drop guests to the town hall, and will also host the after party.

OSHC would like to thank the council and community for their constant support.

It's not too late to purchase a ticket, so grab one now before you miss out.