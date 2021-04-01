Extended discount period for CH rate payers

Rate payers in the Central Highlands will have more time to pay notices with an extended discount period, which are expected to start hitting mailboxes after Easter.

Central Highlands Regional Council’s second half-yearly general rates notices have been postponed from February so delayed supplementary notices from previous levies can be issued at the same time.

“Rather than some people getting one notice and then another a few weeks later, and being confused about what to pay and when, we decided to simplify things for our ratepayers,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“Supplementary rates notices are issued by council when there has been a change to your rating record which has been advised since the previous notice.

“This could be for things like a change to services on the property, land valuation and parcel changes, or property transfers.

“If you receive a supplementary notice and a general rates notice, you will need to pay the difference between them by the due date. Everyone else, it’s just as per usual.”

READ: $1.3m project to provide quality water for Clermont

Mr Hayes said about 1000 ratepayers would receive a supplementary notice.

Due to postage delays caused by recent flooding and the Easter public holidays, it may take a couple of weeks for notices to arrive. Anyone who hasn’t received their rates notice by April 16 should contact council’s customer service team.

The notices, which cover the period from January to June 2021, are payable by close of business May 27.

General rates are charged independently of the half-yearly water access and consumption charges. The next water access and consumption charges notices will be issued at the end of April.

READ: Where to find the cheapest fuel in CQ

Mr Hayes said council resolved to extend the payment period for all remaining notices for the 2020-2021 financial year from 30 days to 60 days to ensure there was ample time between due dates.

“Usually there is a two-month break between general rates being issued and water notices being issued,” he said.

“We understand it’s difficult to have multiple bills due in a short period of time, so to assist the public meet payment deadlines we have extended the due date for both this time around.

“This means there is longer to pay, and still a month between the two due dates.”

Water notices will be due on 27 June 2021.