Extravagant annual light display is back

GOOD SHOW: Ava and Kloe Ledwy with their 2019 Christmas light display at 46 Dawn Crescent, Emerald.

THREE-time Light Up Your Town competition winners, the Ledwys, are back in the game this year with their biggest and best display to date.

After having their Christmas display vandalised and damaged in 2017, the Emerald family decided not to take part last year and stepped away from their annual dazzling lightshow.

However, after many phone calls and messages from community members missing the display, the Ledwys decided to dive straight back in.

Christmas light display at 46 Dawn Crescent, Emerald.

Over the last six to seven months, Neil Ledwy said with the help of his wife and children, they have created their most magnificent show ever.

“It brightens up our family,” he said.

“It’s been going since I was kid. It started with my grandmother and my mother and hopefully my kids pass it on.”

Their bright, flashing yard has been completely decked out with a functioning ferris wheel, reindeer on the roof, lights and decorations, which has created two different shows for viewers.

Since they lit up the display on December 1, viewers have been able to tune into 88.8FM and enjoy a computer animated light show that runs alongside favourite Christmas tunes and current music.

Or walk down the driveway to check out the more traditional window display.

Christmas light display at 46 Dawn Crescent, Emerald.

“This would be our biggest and best one ever,” Mr Ledwy said.

“We’ve had plenty of families driving past and kids coming up, it’s great.”

Despite destruction dampening the light display in the past, he said they had been fortunate to not have any similar behaviour this year.

“They’re (vandals) not just wrecking it for themselves, but for the whole community,” Mr Ledwy said.

“Last time they broke the gumball machine. Kids that come to our place love turning the gumball machine and getting their own gum ball, it’s all part of the experience.”

Ava and Kloe Ledwy.

The father-of-two has no desire of stopping any time soon, with plans of attending a three-day Christmas Expo at Las Vegas next year to find different and unique ideas to improve the Emerald display.

Check out the light show at 46 Dawn Crescent, Emerald, which is expected to run through until after Christmas.

“88.8 is our station, tune in and sit in the car, or walk up the driveway and check it all out,” Mr Ledwy said.