Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major insurance provider has revealed the financial bill caused from storms that battered Queensland on election day,.
A major insurance provider has revealed the financial bill caused from storms that battered Queensland on election day,.
Weather

Eye-watering cost of supercell hail storms revealed

by Gerard Cockburn
6th Nov 2020 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Major insurance provider Suncorp has revealed the multimillion-dollar damage bill caused by recent storms that battered the east coast of Australia.

Suncorp has estimated the natural hazards costs caused by hailstorms on October 31 is between $180 million and $220 million, with the financial toll sparked by widespread property and vehicle damage across both NSW and Queensland.

Estimated damage from the same storm cell that was not hail related is in the range of $30 million to $50 million.

 

Suncorp has estimated the natural hazards costs caused by hailstorms on October 20 is between $180 million and $220 million. Picture by Richard Gosling
Suncorp has estimated the natural hazards costs caused by hailstorms on October 20 is between $180 million and $220 million. Picture by Richard Gosling

In a statement lodged to the Australian Stock Exchange, Suncorp confirmed it had already received more than 6000 claims relating to the October hail event.

"As of 6 November, Suncorp had received around 6400 claims related to the QLD-NSW hail event, comprising approximately 3300 motor claims, 2800 home claims and 300 commercial claims," Suncorp said.

"Claims numbers are expected to increase, as customers continue to lodge their claims."

Suncorp has provisioned $348-$408 million for all natural hazard claims up to October 31.

For the current financial year, Suncorp has a $950 million natural hazard allowance for insurance claims relating to weather damage.

 

 

 

Originally published as Eye-watering cost of supercell hail storms revealed

insurance weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        News “Don’t put words in my mouth”: Queensland’s policy of shutting out Sydney residents continues to confuse.

        How we need to prepare for disasters in a COVID world

        Premium Content How we need to prepare for disasters in a COVID world

        Weather The two extra things you need in your go-bag in case you have to evacuate for a...

        Police on scene as protester halts CQ rail project

        Premium Content Police on scene as protester halts CQ rail project

        News ‘I don’t want to be arrested, but I don’t want the mine to go ahead even more’

        Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        Premium Content Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        News Queensland Health haven’t ruled out closing border to NSW again