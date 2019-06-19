Eyes on Sydney, Canberra

THE end of term two is almost upon us and we don't seem to be slowing down.

We are all very excited about our up and coming Sydney Canberra trip in early term three!

The Year 6 students and parents have been busy fundraising to assist with camp costs.

The past 12 months have seen lots of events, more recently a Winter Pyjamas Disco and Crazy Hair Day.

We had everything from surfing waves through to bush themes with birds and branches in hair!

Our annual Sydney / Canberra trip is a great experience for our Year 6 students, filled with educational and fun activities.

Students experience Parliament House, the Australian Institute of Sport, the Royal Australian Mint and the Australian War Memorial to name a few.