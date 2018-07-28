Eyes set on the State Championships

EYES ON THE PRIZE: The gymnasts are now preparing for the State Championships.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: The gymnasts are now preparing for the State Championships. Contributed

Gymnastics: THERE is excitement at the Emerald Gymnastics after Sunday's Central Queensland Acro Challenge 3, which was held at Gladstone.

The club now has all seven of their groups qualified to compete at State Championships in August.

Level 1 Trio of Gabriella Mick, TeOraroa Martin and Ariana Stewart, who had already qualified, cemented their place with a high achievement award.

Stage 2 pair of Evie Mckay and Kendall Gnech improved their score by two marks to move them up the ranking.

Stage 2 pair of Ella McKenzie and Stella Nyman upped the anti to qualify for the States by a 4.5 mark improvement.

Hayley Berthun and Grace Mckay, also a Stage 2 pair, showed the greatest score increase by stepping up by six marks to qualify for States.

All three Stage 2 pairs received high achievement awards with their best scores of the season.

With only a month until States, all seven groups are training hard and have their eyes on the end prize.