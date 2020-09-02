‘F---ing psycho’: Man’s New Year’s Eve outburst to victim

A man breached his no contact order on New Year’s Eve.

A man breached his no contact order on New Year’s Eve.

A GLADSTONE man breached his domestic violence order when he left several voicemails calling a woman a "liar", "idiot" and "f---ing psycho" among other insults on New Year's Eve.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to breaching a domestic violence order.

The order has the conditions the man must be of good behaviour and cannot be within 50m of the victim or in contact without written consent.

Between December 31 and January 1, the man sent multiple texts and left voicemails on the victim's phone.

He called the victim a "liar" and an "idiot" on the phone before leaving a voicemail calling her a "f---ing psycho."

He left another voicemail saying "tell your son, your mother can go and kill herself, I don't care" and after midnight another voicemail calling her a "sly c---" a "lying b----" and a "cheating a-------".

Read more domestic violence:

Mum hides in room as son breaks property

'Gutless' man punches pregnant woman in the eye

Heart surgery blamed for DVO breach

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the man had attended a local pub and asked if the victim was still there.

She said the man was remorseful for his actions and admits it was an "extreme over-reaction."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he would not tolerate breaches of domestic violence orders no matter how trivial.

"They're there for a reason - they must be treated seriously," Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women's Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.