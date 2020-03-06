Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Arrest. Photo: File.
Arrest. Photo: File.
News

‘F--- off, you know my name’

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Mar 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG night out with friends ended in chaos when a young Hervey Bay man was found intoxicated inside another person's home last month.

Matthew Nicholas Porich was located by the resident around 1am on February 9.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the complainant was able to pin him down.

Police arrived and found the complainant standing over Porich near the front door.

"Officers tried to handcuff him but he resisted," Ms McConnell said.

They were eventually able to restrain him but he refused to get into the paddy wagon.

After arriving at the watch house, Porich refused to say his name.

"He responded by telling the officer to f--- off and that he already knew his name," Ms McConnell said.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter argued much of his client's behaviour could be blamed on booze.

Porich pleaded guilty to three charges.

Mr Guttridge imposed a $650 fine but did not record a conviction.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news fccrime hervey bay crime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springsure cleans up the nation in its 150th year

        premium_icon Springsure cleans up the nation in its 150th year

        News Springsure State School students took part in Clean Up Australia Day for Schools.

        Why are so few standing for election this year?

        premium_icon Why are so few standing for election this year?

        News Councillor Paul Bell came up with three possible explanations.

        Refunds demanded as taps spew dirty water

        premium_icon Refunds demanded as taps spew dirty water

        Council News Water woes continue in Clermont.

        DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

        premium_icon DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

        News Cops in shock at the massive number of drink, drug drivers around Emerald.