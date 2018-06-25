Facebook to charge for group membership

YOU'LL soon have to pay a subscription fee to join some Facebook Groups.

Starting today, Facebook Group admins will be able to charge users for membership - using rolling monthly payments.

The new feature is called Subscription Groups, and will be available to a small number of groups on a trial basis initially, reports The Sun.

But if it proves successful, it could become available to anyone who runs a Facebook Group.

"We hear from Group admins that they're looking for ways to help them earn money to deepen engagement with their members and continue to support their communities," Facebook's Alex Deve said.

"Many admins do this today by creating an additional subscribers-only group that sits alongside their existing group, and rely on additional tools to track and collect payments."

Subscription Groups should solve this issue, by making it possible to collect payments directly through Facebook.

You'll be able to sign up to a group and manage your subscription directly through the Facebook app on iOS and Android phones.

Subscription fees will range from $4.99 to $29.99 each month.

One of the launch partners for Subscription Groups is Sarah Mueller. She currently runs a Group called Declutter My Home, which "inspires and motivates" people to tidy up their houses or apartments.

She's now created a separate Subscription Group called Organise My Home, which will give them access to "actionable checklists, tutorials, live videos" and more.

According to Facebook, Sarah is charging $14.99 per month to join the group.

"Since I started Declutter My Home, it's been motivating and fulfilling to help others get on the path of clearing their homes of unnecessary clutter, and creating a safe and supportive space for people to come together around this common goal," Sarah said.

"With the new Organise My Home Subscription Group, I will be able to provide this new community with more interactive ways to having an organised home like mini-projects, group challenges, trainings, and live Q&A, while still keeping the original group as a robust community for getting free advice and motivation."

Another Subscription Group is Grown and Flown Parents: College Admissions and Affordability, which is a US college prep community that gives access to counsellors who help guide parents through the process.

There's also Meal Planning Central Premium, which is a meal prep group that offers weekly meal plans and shopping lists.

Facebook says it is not taking a cut of revenue from Group admins during the initial trial.

This story first appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.