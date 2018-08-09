Facilities to connect community

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: CHRRUP executive officer Simone Parker, co-chair on the Local Buying Foundation advisory committee Peter Dowling and independent chair on the CHRRUP board Alicia Dunbar.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: CHRRUP executive officer Simone Parker, co-chair on the Local Buying Foundation advisory committee Peter Dowling and independent chair on the CHRRUP board Alicia Dunbar. Contributed

CHRRUP has held a grand opening for its new office and official launch of the Connectivity Hub and Strategic Plan 2020.

Executive officer Simone Parker said the new office allowed CHRRUP to have a more visible presence in the community and updated facilities.

"These updated facilities include a Connectivity Hub to provide landholders and community groups across the region with a working space to access fast and reliable internet,” she said.

"A meeting room and an e-board for webinars and video conferencing is also available.

"The aim for the next phase of the Connectivity Hub is to provide training and support for agricultural business to adopt new technology.”

Details about CHRRUP's Strategic Plan 2020 were also provided at the opening.

"CHRRUP's Strategic Plan 2020 outlines our focus and priorities over the next few years,” Ms Parker said.

"In order to achieve this, CHRRUP will work proactively with regional communities, enterprises and industries to support the sustainability of the Central Highlands region.

"CHRRUP's focus remains on developing thriving communities in the region and will continue to do this by identifying and delivering new products, services and projects.”

CHRRUP identified four strategic value areas for its Strategic Plan 2020. These were: community engagement, biophysical improvement, capacity building and organisational health and capacity.

"We encourage people to come in and see our new space, utilise the Connectivity Hub and ask us about the Strategic Plan 2020 and the various products, services and projects that CHRRUP is involved in,” Ms Parker said.

CHRRUP's office is at 1/10 Ruby St, Emerald.