Failure to learn costs CQ miner his job and car

A Moranbah worker has lost his job, his licence, and his selling his car after he was caught driving without a licence.

A Moranbah worker has lost his job, his licence, and his selling his car after he was caught driving without a licence.

A MAN has lost his job and has put his car up for sale after again being busted flouting road rules.

Adam Daniel Turner had a disqualified drivers licence when he was intercepted by police on his way home from work on April 11.

Turner had just finished a 13-hour shift when he was driving along Goonyella Rd at Moranbah.

More Stories:

Mackay region’s break-in hot spots

Couple haunted by brutal death five years on

‘Keyboard warriors’ warned: Don’t add to the crime rate

He had previously lost his licence after multiple speeding offences, including driving 20-30km over the speed limit.

“Ever thought of taking your foot off the accelerator?” Magistrate Damien Dwyer asked Turner.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Turner had carpooled to work that morning and had decided to drive himself home after his shift instead of waiting for his supervisor to drive him home.

“I’ve done the wrong thing. I’ve lost my job because I didn’t have a licence,” Turner told the court.

More Stories:

What these Qld prisoners get to eat might shock you

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

Turner on June 25 pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

“You are an absolute danger,” Mr Dwyer said.

“You just keep doing it. You haven’t learned a lesson.”

Turner was fined $800 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed