Fair thrives for 25 years

HISTORY: Secretary of the first Fun Fair committee, Neil Russell, speaking after the Labour Day march.

THIS year was the 25 year anniversary of the Blackwater May Day Fun Fair.

It is an event that was formed around the Labor Day public holiday with local union members donating money each week from their pay to hold the event for the entire community.

The donations by local union members continue to happen and over the years the weekend has grown and become what it is today, with free rides and entertainment, live bands both days, stalls, fireworks, coal shovelling, tug of war and a bar area.

May Day Fun Fair committee secretary Braden Sauer said it was a big weekend that all enjoyed.

"It's just something the local unions do for the Blackwater community. It was a great weekend for the town and an opportunity to get families together to have a good time,” Mr Sauer said.

Mr Sauer is a Blackwater local after moving to town many years ago and said he had attended every May Day celebration since.

"I've been here every year since I've lived here,” Sauer said.

"That's why I am on the committee, it's a great thing and I just wanted to help out.

"We put on the event for everyone, so it was good to see them come out and support the event.

"People came out and had a good time.”

The community always gets behind the event and it is a weekend everyone looks forward to.

Sunday's festivities started at 10am as the rides and stalls opened. This was followed by Talent Time at 2pm.

The fireworks went off from 7pm, followed by the rock concert put on by Tennessee Lights.

On Monday, Blackwater was treated to the original secretary of the first committee, Neil Russell, attending this year's event.

Mr Russell gave a tremendous speech after the Labor Day march and gave everyone a good insight into how the weekend was started.

District secretary Glenn Power, who grew up and joined the mining industry in Blackwater, said 25 years was a great milestone.

His May Day address urged workers to take a stand against exploitative workplace laws and support the Change the Rules campaign.

Mr Sauer said he wanted to thank the sponsors for making the event possible this year.

"Of course, weekends like this would not be possible without the support of our major sponsors, CFMEU, AMWU, ETU, Whitehouse Group, Prime Rentals, Aspect Mini Digger and Landscape Services and Country Co,” he said.