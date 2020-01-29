Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
Crime

Fake dentist guilty of at-home treatments

by Dominica Sanda
29th Jan 2020 3:35 PM

A BRAZILIAN national who pretended to be a dentist and carried out treatments in a makeshift clinic in his Sydney home has been found guilty and fined.

Eduardo Soares Penques did not appear in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday when he was fined $16,500 and convicted for claiming to be a registered health practitioner and carrying out a restricted dental act.

Penques, 37, was also ordered to pay $3173 in professional costs to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

AHPRA on Wednesday said Penques carried out restricted dental acts on two patients including a tooth filling and an extraction. He also gave anaesthetic medications in a makeshift Surry Hills dental clinic in May and June 2019.

Penques, who has never been registered as a dentist in Australia, falsely claimed to be a dentist to one of the patients, AHPRA said in a statement.

"Patients put their trust in properly qualified and registered practitioners, and it is a gross violation of that trust when someone falsely claims to be registered," AHPRA chief executive Martin Fletcher said in a statement.

More Stories

Show More
crime dentist editors picks home treatment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clermont’s champion humbled to receive top honour

        premium_icon Clermont’s champion humbled to receive top honour

        Rural Isaac’s 2020 Citizen of the Year labelled an altruistic treasure for the region.

        ‘We need to keep the legacy of rural shows alive’

        premium_icon ‘We need to keep the legacy of rural shows alive’

        Rural Isaac’s 2020 Young Citizen of the Year had a serious message when she hit the...

        Addict has used ‘every illicit drug’

        premium_icon Addict has used ‘every illicit drug’

        News A MAN who has “possibly used every illicit drug known to exist” has escaped a jail...

        Worker files $1m claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1m claim after being struck in head

        Business Miner Matt Stephen Cody sues over mine injuries.