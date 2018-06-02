Fake money warning

BEWARE: Police have released images of fake $50 notes circulating in Central Queensland.

BLACKWATER police are still warning residents to remain vigilant and on the lookout for fake $50 notes.

Officer-in-charge of Blackwater police Sergeant Rob Smith said 73 counterfeit $50 notes had been located and seized by police.

The first incident involving the counterfeit $50 notes occurred at the Blackwater Shopping Centre last week.

"Around 1.30pm on Monday, May 21, Blackwater police were contacted by a business at the Blackwater Shopping Centre after staff observed a counterfeit $50 note was tendered,” he said.

"During police investigations, a further business at the centre notified police that a counterfeit note was attempted to have been tendered.

"Investigations in relation to both offences are continuing.”

Police were also alerted by a member of the public that a large quantity of counterfeit $50 notes had been seen in carparks, as well as on the road and footpaths of residential streets within Blackwater.

"It is possible they were dispersed as a prank and then used by suspects to tender at businesses within Blackwater,” Sgt Smith said.

"Police have commenced a search of these areas and with assistance of members of the public a total of 73 counterfeit $50 notes were located.”

The notes are described as appearing slightly smaller and darker than a legitimate $50 note. The note also has what appears to be blue Asian symbols and a different texture.

Sgt Smith said further investigations in relation to the origin of the counterfeit $50 notes were continuing.

"Police are continuing to review CCTV footage,” he said.

"We ask members of the public to be vigilant when accepting money.

"We also ask anyone who sees a person attempting to tender a counterfeit note to observe the description of the person, or any other information that may assist in the investigation, and to contact police on 131 444.”