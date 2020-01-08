Menu
SCAM: Phone porting allows someone to access another person’s information and banking details.
Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

8th Jan 2020 9:30 AM

THE text message pictured below, claiming to be sent from a telco, was recently received by a Moranbah resident.

The text message claimed to be from a telco.
In response, the recipient clicked on the provided link and gave identifying information along with payment details to attend to the alleged outstanding overdue amount.

However, the text message did not come from the recipients telco – it came from a criminal who used the identifying information and payment details provided by the victim to illegally port their mobile phone account.

Put simply, this means that the victim has had their entire mobile account transferred from one telco to another by the criminal.

Once the criminal had access to the victim’s account, they have promptly gained access to a small amount of money via an online credit card.

A further, much more significant transaction was then identified by the victim and prevented it from occurring.

The victim has reported the incident to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

If you ever find yourself in a similar circumstance where you have lost control of identifying information you can contact ID CARE (victim support agency) for assistance.

A large portion of residents, including teenagers in the Mackay district own or have access to a mobile phone.

Illegal phone porting still occurs and it is something which we should all be aware of.

Click here for more information on mobile porting.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2000045309.

